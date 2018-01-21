FBI “Loses” Five Months Of Text Messages Between Anti-Trump Agents, Blames Glitch from ZeroHedge

Five months of text messages between anti-Trump FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page have been lost, according to a Friday disclosure from the Justice Department to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC), as reported by the Associated Press and the Daily Caller.

In a letter from Stephen Boyd, the assistant attorney general for legislative affairs at the Justice Department, to Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, the chairman of HSGAC, the assistant AG writes that “The Department wants to bring to your attention that the FBI’s technical system for retaining text messages sent and received on FBI mobile devices failed to preserve text messages for Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page.”

The explanation for the gap was “misconfiguration issues related to rollouts, provisioning, and software upgrades that conflicted with the FBI’s collection capabilities.”

The missing texts conveniently span the period between Dec. 14, 2016 and May 17, 2017 – the day Robert Mueller was appointed to take over the FBI’s probe of alleged Trump-Russia collusion, and during the period in which the FBI would ostensibly have been hard at work on their “insurance policy” against a Trump victory, alluded to in previous text messages between Strzok and Page.

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office – that there’s no way he [Trump] gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk,” wrote FBI counterintelligence officer Peter Strzok to FBI lawyer Lisa Page – with whom he was having an extramarital affair while spearheading both the Clinton email inquiry and the early Trump-Russia probe – adding “It’s like a life insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

New Texts Turned Over

Despite the five months of missing text messages between Strzok and Page, the DOJ turned over a new 384 page trove of new text messages to the HSGAC, according to a letter from Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI) to FBI Director Christopher Wray (letter below).

