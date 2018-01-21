Essential oils out-perform chemo drug: Former model lost her livelihood to extreme case of psoriasis; after 15 years trying every standard treatment available, a natural treatment saved her life by: Robert Jonathan – Natural News

An aspiring British model who acknowledged being on the verge of suicide at one point because of psoriasis finally found relief with a commercial product that contains essential oils. Victoria Fine, 34, suffered from the skin disorder, which during a breakout covered her from head to toe, for 15 years.

“The condition robbed her of her job, modelling dream, self confidence, social life and love life,” the Daily Mail reported.

In an attempt to alleviate her suffering, Fine tried various physician-prescribed creams with little improvement. Eliminating certain foods from her diet didn’t help. Ultraviolet B therapy was initially effective but only temporarily. She also took multiple anti-depressants for pain control along with methotrexate, a chemotherapy drug.

Fine realized that taking the prescription drugs amounted to “trading one illness for another,” and specifically that chemotherapy made her “feel exhausted and nauseous.”

In 2017, at the suggestion of the manufacturer, she started using topical Soratinex products, which contain an array of natural essential oils including safflower, castor, olive, sesame oil, wheat germ, lavender, rosemary, rose, evening primrose, lemongrass, avocado, bergamot, and chamomile. Fine, who also runs an online psoriasis support group, says that while she was skeptical at first about the products, her skin is now about 95 percent clear.

A separate British publication reports that a U.K. waitress cured herself of head-to-toe psoriasis by switching to a vegan diet after experiencing steroid cream withdrawal. Jessica Belshaw, 20, suffered from psoriasis for about five years. Belshaw, who chronicles her psoriasis journey on Instagram, explained that “I eat a completely vegan and gluten free diet, I eat a lot of raw foods and leafy green vegetables,” The Sun of the U.K. reported. She also drinks a lot of water, practices yoga and meditation, and minimizes alcohol intake.

Elsewhere in Britain, a woman who battled psoriasis and eczema for 20 years now says she has her condition under control by following an anti-inflammatory diet. In researching and creating her own diet, interior designer Hanna Sillitoe, 38, who has written a book about her experiences along with a blog, eliminated items like alcohol, caffeine, dairy products, sugar, and wheat. After going on the diet, she indicated that her skin condition cleared up, she lost weight, and recurring infections and exhaustion went away. Sillitoe says that she has received feedback from hundreds of people around the world who have achieved success by following her diet. (Related: Read more about natural remedies at EssentialOils.news.)

About two percent of Americans have been diagnosed with psoriasis, a complex autoimmune disease that can be triggered by a variety of factors, Natural News previously explained, such as chlorine, mercury fillings, and parasite infestation, as well as stress. At least 100 million people across the globe are afflicted with psoriasis, the most common form being plaque psoriasis, which shows up as raised and thickened red patches of skin that can itch or cause a burning sensation. The severity of the often-agonizing condition, as well as where it appears on the body, can vary from person to person.

Learn More – Natural News

Sharing is caring!