'Brazen Plot' To Frame An Incoming President With A False Russian Conspiracy' By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

– Democrats Caused Government Shutdown To Distract Public From #ReleaseTheMemo Campaign

Democrats in utter and complete panic decided to force a government shutdown onto America to distract the public’s attention from the classified four-page House Intelligence Committee memo which details Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) abuses by the Obama administration and Intelligence agencies like the FBI and DOJ during his presidency.

In the first article of the #ReleaseThe Memo series we at ANP detailed a House Intelligence Committee vote where every single Democrat on the committee voted against releasing a four-page memo which details FISA abuses, under the Obama administration, to the full 435 members of Congress. Republicans approved it in a party line vote, allowing access only in the secure room because of classified information contained within the document.

We asked in that initial article “What are Democrats so scared of?”

In part Two of the #ReleaseTheMemo series, that question was answered as members of the House that entered that private room and read the details of the corruption and politicization of the intelligence community, came out and went on camera, visibly shaken over what they had read, with one Representative even comparing those rampant abuses by the Obama administration to actions used by the KGB. Every member that saw the memo came out with demands that the House Intelligence Committee declassify the documentand release it to the public at large.

In the midst of the public outcry where millions of Americans called Congress to demand the release of the memo, Democrats in the Senate, in a blind panic over the upcoming release of the memo, took a calculated risk to shutdown the government, with the liberal mainstream media playing their part by focusing their headlines on the issues causing the government shutdown. This also allowed the MSM to avoid finally informing their audience that the Independent Media was correct over the last year in asserting the whole Russia collusion with Trump storyline, and the Mueller investigation, was nothing more than planned hoax upon the American people, by U.S. intelligence agencies to discredit a sitting President.

The reason Democrats did this in their panic was because while they knew the four-page memo will be released, Americans will finally be informed of the rampant corruption and abuses during the Obama administration, and they needed to buy time to converge on a storyline, the “spin” and talking points they wanted the MSM to run when it does happen.

PART THREE OF THE #RELEASETHEMEMO SERIES

Approximately 140 House members have now seen the classified memo, with reports indicating that only one House Democrat even bothered to read it. The ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, having failed in his attempt to prevent the full House from accessing the four-page FISA abuse memo, has started floating the upcoming “spin” the media is expected to rally around when the memo is released to the public.

His first act was to go on CNN to start the ball rolling, (video at the link) claiming the memo “is essentially a set of talking points that the Republican Intel staff drafted” based on highly classified information. His second claim is that the “talking points” are “distorted,” part of a “narrative” Republicans want to push, and then he attempts to connect that to the “Russians!” His claimed is based on the NeverTrump website Hamilton 68 that claims Russian-linked accounts were also pushing the #ReleaseTheMemo hashtag.

His most demonstrably false claim is his response to the question of why the FISA abuse memo should not be released to the public so “Americans can make the decision for themselves.”

Schiff’s reply was “Well, because the American people unfortunately don’t have the underlying materials and therefore they can’t see how distorted and misleading this document is. The Republicans are not saying make the underlying materials available to the public. They just want to make this spin available to the public. I think that spin, which is a attack on the FBI, is just designed to attack the FBI and Bob Mueller to circle the wagons for the White House. And that’s a terrible disservice to the people, hard working people at the bureau, but more than that, it’s a disservice to the country.”

That is is a categorical lie, evidenced by the publicly available letter sent to Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee David Nunes, that 65 House members signed, in which they “request the immediate release of this document to the public, as well as any relevant ancillary information.”

In case Rep. Schiff has forgotten, “ancillary” means “providing necessary support to the primary activities or operation of an organization, institution, industry, or system.” Meaning Republicans are not just requesting the release of just the memo, but they are requesting the supplementary information which provides the basis for the information contained within the four-page memo be released as well, without jeopardizing any classified sources.

Read the letter below:

There is no way to overstate the importance of getting the FISA abuse memo and the relevant ancillary information, released to the public, for a variety of reasons.

ONE: This is the first phase of of revealing the “Russian/Collusion” narrative that the MSM, Democratic politicians and liberal websites have spent the last year pushing, is in fact false.

TWO: It is also the first item of proof that will become publicly available that shows the Independent Media’s assertion for the past year that the Obama administration actively abused their power, politicizing the intelligence agencies, in order to frame a member of the opposing political party that has won an election in an attempt to delegitimatize a sitting President in the minds of the American public. The mainstream media and Democrats have spent an entire year claiming those allegations were “fake news,” and just “conspiracy theories.”

