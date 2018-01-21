BOOM! White House Voicemail Trolls Dems: ‘We Can’t Take Your Call Right Now Because Congressional Dems Are Holding Funding Hostage’ (AUDIO) by Cristina Laila – The Gateway Pundit

The Trump administration is putting America first and the Senate Democrats dug in their heels Friday night, shutting down the government in favor of illegal aliens.

The Schumer Shutdown went in to effect shortly after midnight Saturday.

The White House immediately came out swinging and attacked Chuck Schumer and obstructionist loser Democrats.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a blistering statement late Friday night on the Senate Democrats blocking funding the federal government in favor of amnesty for illegal alien DACA recipients.

🤣😂 Dems are so out of their league 😂🤣 when it comes to snarky truth @realDonaldTrump is the master 🤘 pic.twitter.com/zFdtxl0r9u — Wendy (@Patriotic_Va) January 21, 2018

