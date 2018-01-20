Tom Fitton: ‘The House Ethics Committee is Protecting the Obama Gang over Unmasking’ Video – Judicial Watch

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) uncovered the fact that the Obama administration was unmasking Americans in its intelligence gathering on matters unrelated to Russia. For his efforts on blowing the whistle on the truth, the House Ethics Committee issued him a complaint, charging that he “may have made unauthorized disclosures of classified information, in violation of House Rules, regulations, or other standards of conduct.”

Meanwhile, Representatives Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Jackie Speier (D-CA) each publicly commented on unmaskings with respect to Lt. General Michael Flynn. Judicial Watch subsequently called upon the committee to investigate both Schiff and Speier under the same standard.

The House Ethics Committee is investigating Nunes on exposing the truth, but are not investigating Schiff and Speier for disclosing classified information. It is being used for partisan purposes to protect the Obama administration from the consequences of potentially abusing intelligence tools.



