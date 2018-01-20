Swedish Muslim Opposes More Migrants Video – Bill Still

Last night, Tucker Carlson interviewed a Muslim member of the Swedish parliament named Hanif Bali who has become the leading spokesman for those in the Swedish parliament who are trying to cut down muslim immigration.

In Sweden, as here, the uber leftist view is that the more immigration to Sweden, the better. At the core of this view is a coordinated attack against nationalism. That’s why it has taken so long for indigenous cultures to mount an effective response to this coordinated attack.

Hanif Bali, originally from Iran, has risen quickly to the tip of the spear of Sweden’s anti-immigrant invasion response. His arguments are effective and need to be studied by nationals everywhere.



Video Source

