Russiagate Has Blown Up In The Face Of Its Originators—the FBI, DOJ, and Hillary

TDC Note – If you've not seen this video, we have now published it a couple of times, you owe it to yourself to watch the entire segment – then share it with someone that you believe will appreciate and understand.

Paul Craig Roberts

It is exactly as I told you. Russiagate is a conspiracy between the FBI, the DOJ, and the Hillary campaign to overturn Donald Trump’s election. We have treason committed at the highest levels of the FBI and Department of Justice and the Democratic National Committee.

If you believed one word of Russiagate, you now must laugh or cry at your incredible gullibility.

This scandal should also bring down the presstitute media who have done the dirty work for the conspiracy against Trump.

