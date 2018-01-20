Olympics In South Korea Provide Them A Perfect False Flag Opportunity By Stefan Stanford – All News Pipeline

– Remember Albert Pike’s 3rd World War Warning!

With the ‘sh*t getting ready to hit the fan’ according to former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino as shared in this new story from Gateway Pundit as what is being called the biggest political scandal in US history unfolds and threatens to take down parts of the ‘deep state’ and the Democratic Party, it’s not a coincidence that sentences such as “Is This The KGB?” are being thrown around by US Congressman who’ve seen ‘the memo’. Will the contents of it help confirm much of what the independent media has been reporting for the past decade+? The 1st video below is called “Is This USA Or KGB? Memo Shakes Foundations of US & Intel Community“.

While Donald Trump Jr. compared what happened during the run-up to the election to “what happens in Banana Republics”, Republican Rep from North Carolina Mark Meadows recently claimed “I thought this would never happen in a country that loves freedom”. Yet as the alternative media has been reporting on for years, ‘America’s KGB’ has been in our faces for a long, long time now, tracking our every move online and out in public. So, why is Meadows surprised?

As Bongino points out in the series of tweets seen screenshot both above and below and as has been echoed by numerous Republican Congressmen, our minds are about to be blown and our eyes opened as an entire series of abuses by the Democrats comes to light, abuses they believed would forever be hidden with the election of Hillary Clinton.

And while Rep. Matt Gaetz claims the memo being released soon will lead to ‘heads-a-rolling’ within the FBI and DOJ, as this new story from Joe Hoft over at Gateway Pundit asks, “When Will the Good Guys in the FBI and DOJ Stand Up and Petition to Have their Dirty Leaders Removed from Office?” ANP wants to thank them ahead of time!

With proof now out of ‘enemies of America within’ we must ask, are those ‘dirty leaders’ within the ‘deep state’ who are behind ‘the memo’ part of the same ‘crime crew’ that has been pulling off and covering up false flag attacks upon Americans over the past many years? Shockingly, Pennsylvania’s Republican Rep Scott Perry recently told Tucker Carlson on Fox News:

“Recently I’ve been made aware of what I believe to be credible evidence regarding potential terrorist infiltration through the southern border regarding this incident… Twice before the attack ISIS warned the United States they would attack Las Vegas. In June and August. And then after the attack claimed responsibility four times… Something’s not adding up… I’m just telling you I have received what I feel to be and believe to be credible evidence of a possible terrorist nexus.”

While possibly corrupted members of the deep state have long attempted to claim that a lone nut gunman was responsible for the carnage in Las Vegas despite ISIS’s claim their soldiers were responsible because it doesn’t fit their agenda, the very liberal Chicago Tribune reports Congressman Perry’s remarks to Tucker Carlson were ‘channeling an internet conspiracy theory’ .Yet their story neglected mentioning the fact that the term ‘conspiracy theory’ itself was created by the CIA, used to attack anyone pushing alternative explanations than their ‘official one’ for the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

And with massive truths such as ‘the memo’ possibly being prepared to be dropped upon the American people, we’ve long warned that if the corrupted ‘deep state’ believed they’d soon be going down in flames and facing treason charges, they’d likely launch ‘the false flag to end all false flags’ to get them out of the huge mess that they’re in via their own creation. The last thing anyone in power wants to do is to ‘face the music’ for their treasonous crimes and have to relinquish their power platform.

As we see detailed further below in a new story from Brandon Smith over at AltMarket.com, the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in South Korea might provide them with the perfect cover they need to do so.

According to another recent story over at Gateway Pundit which also reports upon recent remarks made by ex-Secret Service agent Dan Bongino, Barack Obama will only have two options left once ‘the memo’ is released. From Bongino’s tweet:

After they #ReleaseTheMemo Obama will only have two options: OPTION 1) I didn’t know anything about the most important CI investigation in American history, despite being notified about it, or OPTION 2) I did know and I approved of using the police state to spy on my opposition.

Another tweet from Bongino released just a short while ago takes that even further:

If the memo contains even a tenth of what I, and many others, have already reported on regarding the #Obamagate spying scandal, then Obama is going to make Nixon look like Mr. Rogers. #ReleaseTheMemo

If we see that the corrupted members of the deep state owe their allegiances to Islam and not America, everything that we’ve been witnessing lately makes a lot more sense and we can’t help but think of remarks made by ex-President Barack Obama to the United Nations back in 2012: “The future must not belong to those who slander the prophet of Islam”.

How many more ‘enemies of America within’ are still left in President Trump’s government, holdovers from Barack Obama, and what might they be willing to do to complete their long-held plans of destroying America? We also find it very interesting that Yahoo news recently reported that we should be expecting to see a lot of Barack Obama in 2018 in a story titled “Obama Is Returning to Politics in 2018, and Trump Should Be Worried”.

Knowing the mainstream media’s tendencies to get things backwards dating back to at least their 2016 election predictions of a shoo-in for Hillary Clinton, we’d surmise by viewing recent events it’ll be Barack Obama who should be worried in 2018.

In this 2011 story from the NY Times saved over at Archive.is they reported that the South Korean city of Pyeongchang, which had just been selected to host the 2018 Winter Olympics, was often confused by International Olympic Committee team members with the North Korean city of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

