Ned Naylor-Leyland: Gold Price & Bond Markets Are Now in Major Disagreement (Video)

Ned Naylor-Leyland: Gold Price & Bond Markets Are Now in Major Disagreement

Jason Burack of Wall St for Main St interviewed first time guest, gold fund manager of the Old Mutual Gold & Silver Fund, Ned Naylor-Leyland http://www.omglobalinvestors.com/swit…

Ned is a well-known figure in the world of gold and silver investing, with over 17 years’ experience and is a frequent presenter at industry conferences. Having worked for Smith & Williamson Ned founded a dedicated precious metals fund for Cheviot Asset Management in January 2009, investing in gold, silver and the underlying equities.



During this 30+ minute interview, Jason asks Ned if gold’s stealth rise in price in 2017 was due to a weaker US Dollar? Ned says that it wasn’t and that gold started to rise substantially again in 2017 thanks to real interest rates.

Jason also asks Ned about gold mining and how investors should consider investing in gold stocks.

To wrap up the interview, Jason also asks Ned about the gold price being correlated with the rise and fall of the Dollar/Yen currency pair and if gold will outperform Bitcoin in 2018?

