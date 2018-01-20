Las Vegas Massacre Was Isis? Video – Bill Still

At a recent court hearing the attorney representing the victims of America’s worst mass murder in recent history, Catherine Lombardo, heard an attorney for the Las Vegas PD that other charges not involving the dead shooter, Steven Paddock, are expected in about 60 days.

The judge and those inside the courtroom were amazed by this development in the case, but when Lombardo was recounting this new information on Tucker Carlson’s show last night, suddenly even newer information was revealed for the first time by Congressman Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, who has doggedly followed the case since the start. The result may blow this case wide open again.



Video Source

