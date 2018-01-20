John Embry – The World Is Going To See $300 Silver from King World News

TDC Note – We are contacting Mr. Embry to, hopefully, get an interview scheduled.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

As we come to the end of the third week of trading in 2018, today John Embry told King World News that the world is going to see $300 silver.

January 19 ( King World News ) – John Embry: “Eric, we have had a solid move in gold and silver in the first three weeks of 2018. But the move is infinitely more impressive when one realizes the unrelenting selling pressure that the precious metals have been dealing with in the paper markets. On the Comex, in one recent 10-day period, there was an increase of roughly 120,000 contracts in gold Open Interest alone, representing some 375 tonnes of paper gold. To put that into context, the bullion banks, who act as agents for the US government, sold over 12% of annual global mine production in just 10 days. Despite that fact, the gold price managed to rise by more than $35. Any other commodity facing that sort of selling pressure would have collapsed in price…

“But this attests to the inherent strength in gold, which by any reasonable measure is cheaper that it has ever been in history in relation to the amount of money and credit in the system and the accompanying inflated price of virtually every other asset on earth. However, as cheap and attractive as gold is at this time, silver’s potential dramatically exceeds it. The anti-gold cartel has been almost fanatical in suppressing the price recently, as they appear desperate to keep the price of silver below $17.50 an ounce, which is only 35% of the all-time high price of $50 an ounce that was reached 38 years ago.

Sharing is caring!