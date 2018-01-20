Jim Rickards Sees Gold Rising At Least 500% From Present Levels During Next Crisis By Nicholas Say – Cambridge House

The last few years haven’t been great for anyone who is at all skeptical of the extraordinary actions that were taken in the wake of the crisis of 2008. While there were a chorus of voices that expressed concern about the multiple rounds of QE, among other experimental monetary policies, today, few question the ‘new normal’.

But there are people left who remember the world before pretty much any news drives the stock market higher, and for those people who haven’t quite been able to accept that central banks can do whatever they want and make it work, veteran investor Jim Rickards is sounding the alarm.

He isn’t alone either, other notable investors like Doug Casey, Peter Schiff and Keith Neumeyer see possible trouble on the horizon, and they have all given varied estimates for the prices that precious metals could achieve under crisis conditions.

Jim Rickards sees gold moving much higher in the coming years, and also puts forth a number of valid questions concerning the modern monetary arrangement that emerged from the last crisis. To Jim, seeing gold at $10,000 USD/oz wouldn’t be much of a surprise, but there are a number of other issues to address as well.

Glaring Oversights

A rising stock market and mostly benign inflation has given the last few years the illusion of stability. But when we look at where valuations are in the major stock markets, there seem to be some warning signs emerging. Jim Rickards points to the CAPE method of measuring the P/E of US markets as a potential red flag, as it is currently in a zone that has preceded crashes like the ones we saw in 1929 and 2008.

