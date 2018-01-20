Headlines say it all-Baba Beijing’s vision leads citizens into 21st century Video – Jeff Brown – China Rising

You only have to look over this graph to see that communist-socialist China has the world’s best participatory democracy, best leadership and some of the lowest corruption. Pew Trust is a Western polling company, not Chinese, so we can take to the bank the above as unbiased proof: Baba Beijing has stratospheric popularity levels among its people, going back over a decade for very valid reasons.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

Source article with all the images and hyperlinks: http://chinarising.puntopress.com/201…

Much more at www.chinarising.puntopress.com and http://chinarising.puntopress.com/201.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Video Source

Sharing is caring!