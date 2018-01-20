HATEFUL LIBERALS IN TOTAL SHOCK AS THEIR PARADIGM COLLAPSES Video – SGTReport

Marc Maron is a hateful, intellectually dishonest diehard liberal who worships at the alter of Hillary Clinton and Barry Soetoro, no matter how hardcore their crimes. No matter how much blood they have on their hands. No matter how blatantly they violate the Constitution and rule of law. And Marc Maron thinks Presiident Donald Trump is one of the worst people alive. The brainwashed liberal is freaking out as his entire false paradigm collapse. We help set him straight.

Video Source

