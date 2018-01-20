The Greatest Push To Start WWIII Has Just Begun (Video)
The FISA memo is about to be released and its suppose to be a shocker and Obama and the rest might be in trouble with this. By publishing the memo this could put a halt to the Mueller investigation. Jack Burman who was trying to find out who murdered Seth Rich was attacked. Russia reports that funds are being transferred to start riots in Russia. North Korea and South Korea cancel meeting before Olympics. The cabal is pushing its agenda in Syria, trying to get Turkey to invade, to push the conflict in Syria, to get Russia and China involved. This is greatest push we have seen to get war off the ground.