Gordon T Long: In 2018 Central Bankers Will Hit the Brakes Over Ice (Video)
Jason Burack of Wall St for Main St interviewed returning guest, former corporate executive and macro economic analysis newsletter writer,
Gordon T Long http://www.gordontlong.com/.
Gordon writes the Macro Analytics & Technical Analysis Strategic Investment Insights investment newsletter https://matasii.com/
Jason asks Gordon about a lot of global macro topics including: a review of 2017, will central bankers really take away the liquidity punch bowl in 2018, when will the US Dollar be replaced, China’s credit bubble, gold, commodities, crypto currency and more! This is a very long but excellent one hour plus discussion!