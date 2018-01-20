GDX $25 Breakout on Earnings by Adam Hamilton – SafeHaven

The world’s leading gold-stock ETF is nearing a major upside breakout from key technical levels. GDX is getting closer to challenging and powering above $25. That would accelerate the sentiment shift in this deeply-undervalued sector back to bullish, enticing investors to return. Good operating results from the major gold miners in their upcoming Q4’17 earnings season could prove the catalyst to fuel this GDX $25 breakout.

The classic way to measure gold-stock-sector price action is with the HUI NYSE Arca Gold BUGS Index. But the HUI benchmark is being increasingly usurped by the GDX VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF as the gold-stock metric of choice. GDX is used far more often than the HUI in gold-stock analyses these days, both online and on financial television. I haven’t seen the HUI mentioned on CNBC for years now.

GDX does have major advantages over the HUI. Most importantly it is readily tradable as an ETF and with options. GDX’s component stocks and their weightings are also regularly updated by elite gold-stock analysts, keeping it current. The HUI is rarely if ever updated to reflect company-specific changes in the ranks of the world’s top gold miners. GDX is dynamic where the HUI is effectively static and outdated.

GDX also has limitations as a gold-stock metric though. It was only born in May 2006, so that’s the limit of its price history available for analysis. And because its managers are paid 0.51% of its assets each year to maintain this ETF, GDX is not as pure of measure of gold-stock performance as a normal index. Over a decade that adds up to a substantial 5% difference. Nevertheless GDX’s popularity continues to grow.

This week GDX had $7.7b in assets under management, dwarfing its direct competitors. That was 21x larger than the next-biggest 1x-long major-gold-stock ETF! GDX’s sister GDXJ Junior Gold Miners ETF weighed in at $4.7b, but that generally includes smaller gold miners. GDX is the undisputed king of the gold-stock ETFs. As a contrarian speculator, I watch GDX’s price action in real-time all day every day.

For an entire year now, GDX has meandered in a relatively-tight trading range between $21 to $25. As gold stocks periodically fell even deeper out of favor, this ETF slumped down near $21 lower support. Then as they inevitably rallied back out of those lows, GDX climbed back up near $25 resistance. That made for a roughly-20% gold-stock price range, certainly narrow by this sector’s standards and tough to trade.

This GDX chart over the past couple years or so highlights 2017’s gold-stock consolidation. With this unloved sector neither rallying nor falling enough to get interesting, investors mostly abandoned it over the past year. So gold stocks largely drifted sideways on balance, which certainly proved vexing for the few remaining contrarian speculators and investors. A GDX $25 breakout would greatly improve psychology.

Last year’s gold-stock performance per GDX was very poor. This ETF’s price climbed 11.1% in 2017, which is better than a kick in the teeth. But gold’s impressive 13.2% gain last year well outpaced the gold stocks’ performance. Normally the major gold miners’ stocks amplify gold advances by 2x to 3x, so GDX should’ve powered 26% to 40% higher in 2017. Gold stocks are only worthwhile if they outperform gold.

