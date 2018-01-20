Congress, Go Beyond Obama/Comey ‘FISA Abuse’ Related to the Dirty Steele Dossier, Investigate British Subversion of the USA! by Harley Schlanger – Rogue Money

The claim that Steele’s FBI agent buddy told him the name George Papadopoulos during a pre-election meeting in Rome disclosed by Bezos/Langley Post columnist David Ignatius also appears to be an act of pre-FISA abuse disclosure deflection by one of the CIA and Saudi Arabia’s favorite spokesmen. Incidentally, the report exposes lying by Fusion GPS promoting journos in key positions, ranging from ex-WSJ reporter Shane Harris insisting his former colleagues at the Journal (which once employed Fusion GPS director Glenn Simpson) had proven the dossier played no role in the Obama Justice Department obtaining FISA warrants, to CIA stenographer Ken Dilanian of NBC News and RussiaGate presstitute Natasha Bertrand of Business Insider/The Atlantic.

So Glenn Simpson was with Natalia Veselnitskaya at a hearing at the U.S. Court of Appeals in NYC on the morning of June 9th, before Trump Tower meeting, he then met with her & “some people from journalism” a day or two later at a dinner organized by a partner he works with. pic.twitter.com/Z9ms6qlSgS — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) January 18, 2018

Whether in cahoots or simply through social media networks, all of these individuals had sought, together with fired FBI director Jim Comey’s pal Benjamin Wittes and the Democrat deep state apologists at Lawfare Blog (including another ‘ex’ British spook like Steele, former GCHQ man Matt Tait aka @PwnAlltheThings) to defend the Obama Administration against the charge they used garbage partisan oppo research to justify surveillance of Trump and his associates. Not surprisingly, on Thursday night that crowd was either spinning the news hard or ignoring confirmation that Carter Page’s vindication in favor of tweeting about the recently ramrodded through FISA section 702 bill or a ridiculous McClatchy story trying to keep RussiaGate alive by ‘connecting’ the Kremlin to the National Rifle Association.

MY LATEST: A Bombshell House Intelligence report exposing extensive FISA abuse could lead to the removal of senior government officials via @@SaraCarterDC https://t.co/JkQcE3UXgZ — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) January 18, 2018

When lies compiled by ‘ex’ agent of a foreign power called Great Britain are layered and laundered into the US intelligence community, in order to ‘legalize’ an Administration’s otherwise criminal spying on its political opponents, that is the real collusion if not treason against an American Republic that began in revolt against the British Crown. For this reason, RogueMoney is reposting LaRouchePAC’s petition calling on Congress to go beyond FISA abuse to identifying the City of London puppet masters and affiliated globalists behind ‘ex’ British spooks like Steele.

Given the fact that the British historically set up Saudi Arabia, the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism and Islamist extremism under the Wahhabist label, which provided 15 of the 19 hijackers on 9/11; given that the British continue alongside the American military industrial complex to supply all manner of munitions facilitating horrific war crimes and a Saudi mass starvation blockade in Yemen, even as the Saudi Kingdom funds ISIS and Al-Qaeda to justify an Anglo-American presence in across the Mideast; the remit of such an investigation must go far beyond just the actual foreign meddling and collusion in the 2016 election, done by the British rather than the Russians. — JWS

