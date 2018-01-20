Chris Powell – Growing Wealth Disparity & Gold Price Suppression Video – Silver Doctors

This week we speak with the Director of the Gold Anti-Trust Action Committee known in short as simply GATA.

The age old battle between Capital & Labor is currently being dominated by the investment banks, central banks and their government partners.

We discuss various evidences of gold, silver, and other commodity price rigging to keep fiat currency, bonds, and equity prices elevated.



