$10-Billion IPO of Leveraged Buyout Queen Flops, Investors Bleed by Wolf Richter – Wolf Street

But private equity firm Apollo makes $2.4 billion “on paper.”

On their first day of trading today, and despite a stock market that has been steamy hot, shares of ADT Inc., which sells home security systems, such as surveillance cameras, burglary alarms, and related services, and home automation devices, such as digital door locks and thermostats, plunged 14% to $12.05 Friday afternoon.

Private equity firm Apollo Global Management had acquired ADT via a leveraged buyout in February 2016, even as other leveraged buyouts were getting crushed. Paying a 56% premium, it shelled out $6.9 billion, then merged ADT with Protection 1, a much smaller US competitor it had acquired a year earlier.

Before the leveraged buyout closed, ADT had $5.3 billion in long-term debt. Now, 18 months later, after Apollo got through with it, and including the combination with Protection 1, ADT’s long-term debt has nearly doubled to $10.4 billion. This is the result of the leveraged buyout. The debt needed to fund the buyout gets loaded on the acquired company (hence the term, “leveraged” buyout or LBO).

The IPO ran into lukewarm reception yesterday from institutional investors, and ADT had to slash the share price from an original target of $17-$19 a share down to $14 a share to pull off the IPO. That price still valued ADT at $10.5 billion.

ADT ended up selling an initial 105 million shares and raised $1.47 billion. Underwriting banks have the chance to buy an additional 15.75 million shares. If they do, the maximum amount ADT could raise is $1.69 billion. That’s down about 25% from original estimates.

Reportedly, investors were “skeptical” about ADT’s claim that it is a service-oriented business that could continue to produce high margins. There is a lot of competition out there. ADT is the largest home security systems provider in the US and Canada with a share of 30%. But app-based systems, and companies like Google and Amazon, are barging in on its territory. There are worries that ADT, which has about 7.2 million customers, might not be able to maintain its customer base. It already admitted that it has lost customers.

