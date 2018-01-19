Would Your Children Survive On Their Own? by M. D. Creekmore – The Survivalist Blog

We’ve all read about the street children in Argentina after the economic collapse there, who wander the streets begging, stealing and scrounging through trash to survive.

Many were forced into child labor and prostitution. Some of their own parents that could not support them or worse exploiting them for their own gain. In many ways, children suffer most from a disaster.

In the aftermath of the 7.0 Earthquake that shook Haiti on Tuesday, 12 January 2010 many children become parent-less. We have seen the same thing happen to children in Sri Lanka after the tsunami on Sunday, December 26, 2004.

Many more examples of orphaned children after a disaster could be presented here, but let’s get to the point.

There is a distinct possibility that something could happen to you during or after a disaster leaving your children or grandchildren on their own. Could they survive? Have you done anything to increase their chances?

Could your children survive on their own after a major disaster or TEOTWAWKI event? What would they do if you were no longer there to care for and protect them? Could they make it on their own – would they know what to do?

This is one of those things parents don’t want to think about, but not thinking about it won’t lessen the possibility.

Most kids today have few survival skills or an interest in such things, most kids are more interested in playing video games or when the latest teen celebrity is getting released from rehab.

If you can get them interested and motivated you have already won over half the battle.

How you do this will depend on the child, but most will respond best if you make it a game, in other words, do your best to make it fun. Don’t go screaming at them that the world is going to end, or that you could die leaving them orphaned and on their own. This is especially true when dealing with younger children.

Make it fun and use it as an opportunity to spend time together. Teach, them to fish, hunt, trap, shoot, use tools, build a fire, grind grain, garden, cook etc. The important thing is to make it fun and don’t stress them out by being pushy or militaristic when teaching.

