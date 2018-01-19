Wikileaks Will Match $1Million For FISA Memo Video – Bill Still

Wikileaks, in a tweet last night, offered to match up to a one million dollar reward for anyone with access to the FISA abuse memo to leak it to them.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

Yesterday, members of House Intelligence Committee who went inside the SCIF inside the Capitol building – the place where Top Secret materials can be viewed – were horrified at the contents of the FISA abuse memo. They immediately called for the memo to be declassified.

“It is so alarming. The American people have to see this,” said Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Video Source

According to North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows:

“Part of me wishes that I didn’t read it because I don’t want to believe that those kinds of things could be happening in this country that I call home and love so much.”

Sharing is caring!