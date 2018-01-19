Washington’s Bloated Big Engine That Can’t—Why The Shutdown Threat Matters by David Stockman – Contra Corner

We have been here before—-in the blow-off stage of a stock market mania that is being driven by nothing more than momentum. Speculators and robo-machines alike are buying the market solely because it is going up (almost) every day.

Their excuse is FOMO. But their downfall will be utter failure to have noticed headwinds gathering everywhere—but most especially in the Imperial City.

The fact is, the current Continuing Resolution (CR) impasse underscores that Washington has been reduced to a state of operational dysfunction, policy fracture and partisan paralysis like never before. The pols can only keep the lights on 4 weeks at a time—or maybe even less as tonight’s shutdown showdown will determine.

To be sure, the talking heads of bubblevision bravely insist that this latest shutdown threat doesn’t matter because when push-comes-to-shove these CR and debt ceiling impasses always get resolved, enabling the market to live for another day. No sweat!

Au contraire. Each time the fiscal can is kicked down the road by one of these pathetically short CRs, it is actually a measure of defeat because under today’s macroeconomic and financial circumstances, time is the absolute enemy as the pressure in the cooker inexorably builds to the explosion point.

Everything is out of sync and behind the curve—on the monetary, fiscal and macroeconomic fronts.

The Fed has dithered for 100 months in failing to normalize interest rates and reduce its hideously bloated balance sheet. Belatedly, however, the knee-jerk Keynesians who inhabit the Eccles Building have become positively desperate about re-loading their “dry powder” to combat the next recession.

So they have put shrinkage of their massive portfolio of govevernment and GSE debt on automatic pilot. This means that for the first time in history the Fed will be dumping bonds on the market at a $600 billion annual rate come October.

And there is every reason to believe that the ECB’s bond buying days will hit the zero marker in October, as well, and that compares to a $90 billion purchase rate only a few quarters ago. Indeed, under its upcoming German leadership takeover, it is likely that the ECB will actually pivot in 2019 and embark on a bond dumping campaign, too.

So what has been a concerted central bank bond-buying campaign at the $1.5-$2.0 trillion level per year is heading for the flat-line. And eventually the entire $22 trillion convoy of central banks will pivot toward QT (shrinkage) when the madman Kuroda of the BOJ is finally nudged off the stage next spring when his term ends.

To be sure, the impending era of relentlessly rising bond yields is not especially indicative of an outbreak of monetary policy enlightenment among the world’s central bankers. Rather the lead dogs are the Fed and the PBOC and each has their own Keynesian-statist reasons for pivoting to QT.

In the case of the Red Ponzi, it’s the palpable fear of Beijing that its $40 trillion house of debt cards will come tumbling down unless it sharply curtails the explosive growth of credit—especially in the shadow banking system and real estate sectors. But the point is, with the Fed and PBOC pulling in the reins, the balance of the world’s central banks will have no choice but to follow their lead or experience devastating foreign exchange market dislocations.

It is only the suspension of disbelief on Wall Street—-owing to several decades of central bank coddling—-that fails to recognize the QT danger. Yet the three main central banks are sitting on elephantine balance sheets that account for 23%, 50% and 95% of GDP in the US, Eurozone and Japan, respectively.

These levels are so far off the charts of historical practice that they fairly shout out: The global bond market is a fake!

It’s actually the artificial product of trillions of phony central bank “demand” for debt securities that is now coming to an end, meaning that the $100 trillion global fixed income securities market is about to clear based on real money savings, not central bank fiat.

