Tepco to resume attempt to probe damaged reactor at Fukushima No. 1 plant from The Japan Times

TDC Note – It seems like something is going on with Fukushima. It has been several weeks since there has been any news about what’s happening. We know something is happening we are just not sure to what extent. We are not sure if it has taken a turn for the worse and if so how bad has it become? We can with confidence the nuclear power plant is continually deteriorating and the radioactive waste is stacking up; the radioactive water is being poured into the Pacific Ocean. How much weaker has the concrete become, how much weaker has the steel become how many more robots have fried attempting to move about within these collapsed shells?

The operator of the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant has said it will resume late this week a survey of the crippled No. 2 reactor using a telescopic arm, hoping to obtain images of melted nuclear fuel.

In Friday’s survey, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. aims to investigate the area beneath the reactor’s pressure vessel, through which nuclear fuel is believed to have melted. The step is needed to help develop a plan for removing the fuel for the ultimate decommissioning of the plant.

Tepco, in announcing the move on Monday, said it will insert a 13-meter long pipe at the bottom of the pressure vessel and then deploy a camera at the tip of the pipe to film the bottom of the outer primary containment vessel, where fuel is believed to have accumulated.

The device will also measure the temperature and radioactivity levels in the area. The survey is expected to take one day.

In January last year, an inserted camera with a limited view captured possible melted fuel in the interior of the No. 2 reactor.

The following month, Tepco attempted a survey using a scorpion-shaped robot inside the unit, but the effort ended in failure due to a technical flaw.

