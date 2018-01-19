The only sector that offers value today By Simon Black – Sovereign Man

In today’s podcast, I talk with our Chief Investment Strategist, Tim Staermose, about the global economy.

We’re in the midst of one of the longest economic expansions in history. Most assets are trading at all-time highs. Meanwhile, debt is also at all-time highs.

But we don’t have a crystal ball… this boom could easily continue for longer than anyone expects.

However, Tim notes the US economy largely runs on cheap money and cheap oil. And right now, both interest rates and oil prices are on the rise.

Most people aren’t talking about it, but oil prices have jumped 50% in the past seven months.

And that means, sooner or later, people will be spending more money at the pump and more money on debt payments – which leaves less money for everything else.

But if you look hard enough, you can still find value in today’s market.

In this podcast, Tim shares the one sector where he’s personally investing.

