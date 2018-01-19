Mueller Investigation Now Doomed, Fake News Awards and Economic Update by Greg Hunter – USA Watchdog

A bombshell memo will probably cause the end of the Mueller investigation into the Trump Administration and the so-called Russian collusion story. New evidence, in the form of a four page memo, shows the entire case against the President and his Administration is based on a phony dossier paid for by Hillary Clinton. The President called this Special Prosecutor investigation a “witch hunt” from the beginning, and it looks like he was correct—again.

You think the Trump “Fake News Awards” are just good hearted fun? Think again. The fake news awards are being used by the President to show the mainstream media (MSM) is one-sided propaganda. The “awards” are meant to destroy the credibility of the MSM. It looks like it’s working nicely. The best part is the propaganda press is suppling all the fake news in the form of inaccurate and biased reporting that is easy to define.

After the Wrap-Up:

Two time, best-selling author Nomi Prins will be the guest on the “Early Sunday Release.” You will be stunned at what she has to say in her new book call “Collusion.” Prins will talk about how global central banks “rigged the world” financial system and why there is no exit strategy for all the money printing since the 2008 meltdown. Prins also gives her views on stocks, bonds, the dollar and buying physical gold and silver for protection.

