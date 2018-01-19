Louis Navellier & Chris Waltzek Ph.D (Podcast)
Highlights
Louis Navellier of Navellier & Associates notes the best corporate earnings in 6 years and tax cuts could spur forward the already lofty US equities markets in 2018.
Dividend yielding stocks may be preferable in 2018, but caution is advisable before chasing yield too high, which only magnifies risk / volatility.
The host / guest concur that NVIDIA (NVDA) shares remain appealing, due in part to record demand for their superior crypto-mining GPUs, this is his top holding.
Outside of the equities markets, our guest is also adding copper and lithium related investments amid the auto battery revolution, including FMC corp and Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (SQM).
