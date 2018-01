James O’Keefe Speech – American Pravda NYC Book Launch Video – Veritas Visuals

TDC Note – Well worth your time – I would strongly suggest you at least listen to the first 5-7 minutes.

James O’Keefe talks to supporters and members of the media about the work Project Veritas does and about our new book, “American Pravda: My Fight for Truth in the Era of Fake News” on January 18th 2018 in NYC.



