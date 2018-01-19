The Inevitable Collapse of the U.S. Dollar. Prepare Yourself Video – Stefan Molyneux

TDC Note – What does it say when Stefan Molyneux is discussing a collapsing dollar and preparing accordingly?

While many people remain in denial, the collapse of the United States Dollar is inevitable from a mathematical standpoint. Stefan Molyneux looks at the history of the U.S. Dollar, the historical collapse of fiat currencies and things which may speed up the inevitable collapse.



