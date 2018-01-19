First Three Weeks Of 2018 Kicks Off With Wild Trading, But Look At This… from King World News

We are seeing major market moves as we start 2018, but this is very worrying…Plus a short note from a legend in the business.

We’re Seeing Major Market Moves As We Start 2018

January 18 ( King World News ) – The following is from Andrew Adams at Raymond James: Equity Put/Call Ratio Remains Near Bullish Extremes: When traders are feeling very bullish on stocks, they tend to buy more call options relative to put options and this pushes the Equity Put/Call ratio down in favor of calls. However, sentiment can become too extreme and this often signals at least a pause in the market while the bullish excesses are worked off. The ratio has recently become about as stretched as it ever gets in favor of calls and this may indicate, again, that stocks have gotten a little too hot.

Call Buyers Becoming Reckless

Energy About to Cool Off?

Energy has been the hottest S&P 500 sector over the last month, but it is now hitting an area of likely resistance while also being pretty stretched on the upside. It would, therefore, not be surprising to see at least a pause here, too, and maybe even a dip worth buying. As we have discussed recently, the energy sector is one of our favorite areas of the market for 2018.

Massive Energy Rally About To Cool Off

U.S. Dollar Index Breaking Down

We have been following the action in the U.S. Dollar Index fairly closely in these reports over the last few weeks and pointed out the 91-92 zone as possible support. Well, that zone has now broken and the index has hit its lowest point since the end of 2014. Because of this, the path of least resistance appears to remain on the downside, and there isn’t much obvious support again in the index until closer to 88-89. If this year is anything like last year, this could help the shares of larger companies that do significant business abroad.

Sharing is caring!