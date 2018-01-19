The Economic Agenda To Bring The Economy Down Has Begun (Video)
UK Sales decline sharply. Confidence in the economy is dropping. The corporate media will begin the propaganda that the economy is doing poorly and its because of Trump policies. They have been waiting for the right moment and it has arrived. China and the central banks are already to make the switch, people believe that the petro-yuan needs to gain traction and this will take years. The switch can happen after an event, that’s how quickly it could happen.
