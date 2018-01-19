Deciphering Fiction From Reality Will Push ‘We The People’ To Take Charge Video – X22 Report

Trump put out the fake news awards today. Police raided Newsweek magazine, collecting evidence. Betsy Devos puts an end to common core. North and South Korea have a better chance of working out their differences without the US. Trump says Russia is helping North Korea. The Syrian army shows pics to prove that IS is not longer in Idlib. Putin show the drone and all indicators point to the CIA. The US is not building a Kurdish force to guard the border. It seems that the cabal is pushing their agenda in Syria. The people of the US need to decipher fiction from reality, once this is done the people can come together and fight the common enemy. Q reports that there is going to be misinformation campaign, this is exactly what we are seeing.

