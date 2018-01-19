Cyber security expert and co-founder of Kaspersky Labs says Bitcoin is a construct of the U.S. intelligence agencies by Ken Schortgen, Jr. The Daily Economist

Despite operating as a Russian company, Kaspersky Labs is recognized as one of the world’s leading cyber security and anti-virus companies in the world. So when Kaspersky engineers or members of their leadership speak out on a topic in the digital realm, people tend to sit up and take note.

So with this in mind it was very interesting to see one of the originating co-founders of Kaspersky Labs give a presentation on Bitcoin at ITMO University in St. Petersburg, and where Natalya Kaspersky sought to make the case that Bitcoin is a construct of U.S. intelligence agencies.

The Bitcoin cryptocurrency was developed by “American intelligence agencies,” Natalya Kaspersky, CEO of the InfoWatch group of companies and specialist in cyber security systems, said during her presentation at ITMO University in St. Petersburg.

Kaspersky was giving a speech on information wars and digital sovereignty. Photos of her presentation entitled “Modern technologies – the basis for information and cyber-wars,” have been published on social media.

“Bitcoin is a project of American intelligence agencies, which was designed to provide quick funding for US, British and Canadian intelligence activities in different countries. [The technology] is ‘privatized,’ just like the Internet, GPS and TOR. In fact, it is dollar 2.0. Its rate is controlled by the owners of exchanges,” one of the slides read.

She also claimed that Satoshi Nakamoto (the pseudonym used by its founder or founders) is the name for a group of American cryptographers. – Sputnik News

There is some merit to Kaspersky’s accusations since the NSA did publish a White Paper on the creation and use of encrypted currencies back in 1996. But perhaps no one will really ever know the truth until the elusive and anonymous ‘originator’ Satoshi Nakamoto finally reveals him or herself, and puts these theories about who created and controls Bitcoin to rest.

