Has the Crypto Currency Bubble Popped? Or, Are You HODLing or Adding to Crypto Positions? Video – Wall St for Main St

TDC Note – My guess is you can’t point to a particular person that introduced the HODL non-sense. Maybe it was Satoshi Nakamoto himself/itself/themselves/ghost-self.

Has the crypto currency bubble popped? Or was this just a nasty correction in a long term crypto currency bull market? Or, are you HODLing or adding to crypto positions?

Please comment below the video what you are doing and your views on this enormous correction/crash in crypto currency prices.

Also, should Jason pay Chris Comeyu of Cryptoversity $250 to redo the hour long interview that his recording software ruined last Friday? If you want to chip in a little to Jason to help pay for the interview please email him.



