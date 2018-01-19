The Coming Economic Collapse Will Make JP Morgan The Most Powerful Bank In History Video – Silver Report

During the next economic collapse JP Morgan’s massive silver stockpile that they have been collecting since the price began to drop will make them the richest and most powerful bank in history. The physical silver hoard held by JP Morgan is larger than the hunt brothers and was accumulated at a time when price was in decline. like them or hate then the reality is they know money before it moves and most people think it’s foolish to own silver.

Video Source

