Bombshell Doc Will End Mueller Probe Video Bill Still

A long-awaited bombshell classified document was dropped on Congress today that has Democrats scurrying for the shadows and Republicans calling for its release to the public in its totality.

To sum it up, here in what it means:

How long has this report been using the term coup? I’d have to look back to see, but I believe we were the first to do so.

The first 15 minutes of Hannity’s show tonight tells it all.



Video Source

Sharing is caring!