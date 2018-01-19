Biggest Scandal In American History – ‘Is This The KGB?’ Lawmakers Explode After Reading Classified Memo Democrats Tried To Hide – People ‘Will Go to Jail’ By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

On Thursday ANP reported that Democrats attempted to prevent the full House of Representatives from reading a classified House Intelligence Committee memo that details the abuse of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) by the upper echelons of the DOJ and FBI under Obama in order to investigate Donald Trump, but access was granted after a party line vote.

We asked “What are Democrats scared of?

“You think about, ‘is this happening in America or is this the KGB?’ That’s how alarming it is.” – Rep. Scott Perry, Fox News

The reactions by Republican House members that have now seen that memo, pretty much answers that question, and the implications of their public statements after reading the memo, is nothing short of terrifying. While they could not reveal the explicit information within the memo due to it being classifIed, they are demanding the memo be declassified and that the American public be shown, with a #ReleaseTheMemo campaign.

While politicians are known to get hyperbolic, the fact that Republican House members are demanding the public get to see the memo detailing the abuses under the Obama administration, while stating things like “Part of me wishes that I didn’t read it because I don’t want to believe that those kinds of things could be happening in this country that I call home and love so much,” as chairman of the Freedom Caucus Rep. Mark Meadows told Fox News, tells us exactly why every single Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee voted against letting their fellow lawmakers see it.

Rep. Matt Gaetz called the memo “jaw-dropping” while demanding full transparency, stating “There is no higher priority than the release of this information…,” before telling Sean Hannity of Fox News, “I think that this will not end just with firings. I believe there are people who will go to jail.”

He said what he saw in the memo also explains why Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Judiciary Subcommittee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) recently referred the Fusion GPS dossier author Christopher Steele for a criminal investigation. “I think there will be criminal implications here,” Gaetz added.

Gaetz did not stop there, “Every single Democrat on the Intelligence Committee voted against even allowing other members of Congress to see this information, so you know they’re going to fight against release to the American people,” he added. “What are the Democrats so afraid of? Why don’t they want the American people to know the truth about what was going on with the government, how that impacted the president, his transition, his campaign and it just seems interesting to me that Democrats don’t want us to know what the entire basis was in the first place for the Mueller probe they want to drag this out through the midterm elections to try to embarrass this president and distract this Congress from the critical work we have to do to save this great country. Let’s release the documents.”

Hannity asked Gaetz “Does Mueller need to disband?” Gaetz responds “Absolutely, this was a lie built on corruption built on a sham. The entire investigation is a fiction. It’s a fallacy, and when the American people see how this began, when the American people see how different people interacted with one another, how organizations were infected and infiltrated and subjected to tremendous bias of individuals and how that really played out, I think that every American will understand how absolutely ludicrous it is that we continue to allow the Mueller probe to go forward. It needs to end because the entire basis is a lie”

Listen to Rep. Jordan and Rep. Gaetz below on Sean Hannity.

Multiple House Republicans took to Twitter to offer their reactions, with Rep. Steve King stating “I have read the memo. The sickening reality has set in. I no longer hold out hope there is an innocent explanation for the information the public has seen. I have long said it is worse than Watergate. It was #neverTrump & #alwaysHillary. #releasethememo.

Rep. Meadows tweeted “I viewed the classified report from House Intel relating to the FBI, FISA abuses, the infamous Russian dossier, and so-called “Russian collusion.” What I saw is absolutely shocking. This report needs to be released–now. Americans deserve the truth. #ReleaseTheMemo.”

Rep. Louie Gohmert – “Read the CLASSIFIED @HouseIntelComm memo on repeated FISA warrant abuses. The truth may not set the guilty free but it needs to come out. Release the #FISAMemo: “then he added a link to Sara Carter’s article about the memo.

Sara Carter has been at the forefront of reporting on the FISA abuses, well before the MSM even attempt to spin the data, and according to her report that Gohmert linked to, her sources are telling her “they would not be surprised if it leads to the end of Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel investigation into President Trump and his associates.”

