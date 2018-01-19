The Only Bet I’ll Make in Today’s Market by Justin Spittler – Casey Research

Justin’s note: Today, I’m sharing an important message from master trader Jeff Clark, who says most traders are making a huge mistake right now.

Below, Jeff explains how you should view today’s market—and reveals the best-looking, low-risk/high-reward trade to take advantage of…

By Jeff Clark, editor, Market Minute

It never fails.

The more the stock market rallies, the more traders focus on reward instead of risk.

It almost has to work that way. After all, as the stock market moves higher and higher without even a slight pullback, there are fewer and fewer low-risk trades. So anybody who wants to participate needs to ignore the potential risks of overbought conditions and just buy stocks—trusting that the bullish momentum will continue.

That’s been a profitable strategy so far in 2018. The S&P 500 is up 127 points in just 12 trading days. That’s remarkable. We haven’t seen this strong of a start in any year since 1987.

Of course, those of us seasoned enough to remember don’t recall 1987 as the year the stock market posted huge gains in January.

We remember it for the crash in October.

Now, I’m not suggesting that 2018 will play out like 1987. Though there are lots of similarities, it’s still way too early to draw that conclusion. I’ll discuss those similarities if they hold up over the weeks and months to come.

But here’s my point…

Everyone wants to participate in a rising market. It’s hard to sit on the sidelines and watch as just about everyone else is profiting. The pressure is too great.

So, we forget about the overbought conditions. We ignore the possibility that the proverbial rubber band is quite stretched and vulnerable to a snap back. And we buy.

That is almost always a mistake. Sometimes it takes longer than we might want it to, but the rubber band just about always snaps back.

That’s why folks paid $20,000 for a bitcoin in December—even though the price had increased 100% in two weeks. I’m not saying bitcoin won’t be higher a few months or a few years from now. I don’t follow the asset closely enough to comment intelligently on it. What I do know, though, is the risk/reward setup is MUCH better after a 30% decline than after a 100% rise.

Declines are healthy. They relieve the selling pressure. They shake out the “weaker hands” and create a stronger foundation for longer-term gains.

Any asset that goes too far without a sell-off is likely to get pummeled at the first sign of weakness. Everyone who’s anxious to sell—but didn’t do so for fear of missing out on even bigger gains—rushes for the exits. The rapid decline scares away the folks who would normally be willing to buy. And the price hits an air pocket.

That’s when you get a dramatic overnight decline.

