ALERT TO TEXAS PRECIOUS METALS INVESTORS! by Charles Savoie
This 239 page item (image above), released in November 2016 had content that was up to date as of when it was released. Since then one of my worst fears, that being which organization would be chosen by the State of Texas Comptroller’s office to manage it, appears to have been laid to rest. Texas and the PM community appear to be fairly safe on that score. Also the state sponsored vault facility has an OK location near the State Capitol of Austin in Williamson County. Gold is supposed to lose all respectability if not stored in COMEX vaults, huh? However, two serious flaws persist regarding the Texas Gold Depository. One, though the legislation that created this depository correctly bans the insidious, overbearing Federal government from coming and seizing the precious metals and other valuable physical objects (such as diamonds), the legislation remains defective as it specifies that no entity “other than by an authority of this state” can appropriate, seize, confiscate or alter ownership by
court order, eminent domain or civil asset forfeiture. For Texas to protect depositors from Federal seizure while leaving them wide open to seizure “by an authority of this state,” is a hollow “protection” indeed. A Texas Ranger can shoot someone just as cold dead as an FBI Agent! If your hard won property is taken by a Federal or a State agency, or by a plain burglar, isn’t the end effect on you the same devastation?
We will promptly assert that if Texas wants its new bullion depository bank to be a success and to attract hard metal from many points of the USA and even the world map—including Mexico and Canada—it must take care to not tarnish its reputation by disrespecting private property deposited for safekeeping and for transactional usage! Were the Texas Bullion Depository to start seizing citizens precious metals via requests from
other Texas state agencies (“authorities”), who would want to come in? What is the most commonplace reason cited for authorities to seize property, if not illegal drugs? Speaking as someone whose only “narcotics” (?) if such they could be called by so many alarmingly commonplace twisted minds, are chocolate and coffee, I say Texas should start moves to end the “War on Drugs.” We should use the model established by Portugal, after which “drug use has plunged dramatically.” https://www.thefix.com/content/decrim-nation- portugal-ten-years-later —
“We’re not holding our breath that the Portuguese example will lead to any kind of abrupt about-face in America’s own drug war, which is still sputtering steadily along at a cost of trillions a year. However, with the medical marijuana movement so far refusing to be strangled out of existence by the DEA, Senators Jim Webb and Arlen Specter recently made a proposal to create a blue ribbon commission to look at prison and drug sentencing reform.”
We can’t have some tyrannically ridiculous situation happen in which someone has 636 gold ounces on deposit in the new facility gets a letter from the State Attorney General’s office notifying them that their gold has been seized because some newbie in a citizen police auxiliary noticed part of a pot joint in his fourth cousin’s driveway and he doesn’t even know who that fourth cousin the hell is! Alcohol prohibition was a failure, the Drug War is a failure also—it creates crime and turns law enforcers into the worst criminals, busting into innocent people’s homes and massacring the first dog they see so they can binge on their narcotic which is POWER. We continue to have a legal beer and alcoholic beverage industry and people who misuse those while harming others or being a risk to others are punished.
We also can’t have Texas property tax districts filing paperwork to seize precious metals, rare coins, collectibles or gemstones over alleged nonpayment of taxes. No depositor in the new State of Texas Depository should forfeit their metals absent criminal conviction for felony, and not until after appeals are exhausted.
Strongly linked to people’s ability to deposit precious metals in the new State Depository we note the excruciating issue of outlandish property taxes, which sully the state’s reputation and persuade some to avoid moving here. If property taxes were two- thirds present rates, many Texans would be able to invest in precious metals for savings.
“Constantly climbing property tax rates upset voters across the state”—“The House Will Come to Order: How the Texas Speaker Became a Power in State and National Politics” (2010, page 186).
