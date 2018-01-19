Albertsons/Safeway Loses Grocery War, Lidl Gives Up? by Wolf Richter – Wolf Street

Price war by Amazon-Whole Foods and Aldi scuttle Albertsons’ IPO hopes as customer traffic and same-store sales drop despite promos and price cuts.

Brick-and-mortar reality hit Cerberus Capital on the way to the exit: Supermarket chains Albertson’s (acquired in a leveraged buyout in 2005), Safeway (acquired in a leveraged buyout in 2015), plus some regional supermarket chains acquired along the way, are now loaded up with nearly $12 billion in long-term debt with no place to go.

Cerberus and the other PE firms in the deal once hoped to unload the construct — now called Albertsons Companies — in an IPO. These hopes move further into the distance as the stores are sinking into the ultra-tough US grocery store environment.

Albertsons Companies, with 2,323 stores in 35 states and the District of Columbia, along with over two dozen distribution centers, and some manufacturing facilities, revealed those difficulties in its quarterly filing with the SEC for its third quarter ended December 2, 2017.

Revenues were flat year-over-year: $13.6 billion in Q3 and $45.9 billion for the first three quarters of the fiscal year.

Cost of sales rose 1.8%.

Gross profit margin fell to 26.7% from 28.1% a year ago.

Gross profit fell 5% to $3.6 billion, which the company blamed in part on promotions and discounts “made to respond to the competitive environment.”

Selling and administrative expenses rose 1.5%, which the company blamed primarily on wage pressures.

The endless losses

Flat revenues plus rising costs generated operating losses of $95 million in Q3 and $218 million for the year so far. Interest expenses and “other expenses” increased the losses to $305 million for Q3 and to $933 million for the first three quarters.

It also booked a one-time tax benefit of $523.5 million in Q3, “primarily driven by the reversal of a $359.0 million valuation allowance previously recorded against certain subsidiaries deferred tax assets as a result of a reorganization of our Subchapter C corporation subsidiaries.”

