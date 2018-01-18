The “World’s Most Bearish Hedge Fund” Has A “Stunning” Theory What Happens Next To The Dollar from ZeroHedge

After a rollercoaster year, the clients of Horseman Global, which in 2016 we dubbed the world’s most bearish hedge fund when its net exposure hit over -100%…

… finally got some good news when in his December letter, CIO Russell Clark announced that after returning 5.54% for December, the month emerged back in the green for the full year, up a modest 2.27%.

However, what caught our attention was not the fund’s performance, which after a -24% 2016 barely closed in the green in 2017 (and suffered a dramatic plunge in AUM as a result), but Russell Clark’s comments on the plunging USD, a topic which seemingly everyone has an opinion on.

Specifically, we found his comments notable because if he is right, the dollar slide will only accelerate, and will have profound consequences not only for assets, but for the US and global economy in the not too distant future.

Here is Clark’s “fascinating” – as he puts it – theory about the source of dollar weakness, and more troubling, why what is about to happen next will make the recent collapse in the USD seem like a walk in the park.

Since the financial crisis, I have tried to apply the Japanese Quantitative Easing (‘QE’) model to the world as more and more central banks moved to zero or negative interest rates and asset purchase programs. In Japan the practical effect of QE has been for Japan to export capital, and this creates credit bubbles in the recipient countries. The country receiving the capital then has to deal with the credit bubble by devaluing and exporting deflation back to Japan. In my view, Japanese QE was the cause of the Asian Financial Crisis, and played a role in the Global Financial Crisis and the Eurocrisis. In Japan QE has meant my strategy has been to always be bullish JGBs, and short Japanese equities whenever they attempt to exit QE, and short the currencies of countries that had accepted QE capital flows. From 2013 to 2016, shorting various emerging markets, and being long developed market bonds was a winning strategy for the Fund.

Sharing is caring!