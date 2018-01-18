U.S. Credit Downgrade From China’s Credit Rating Agency Dagong Video – Silver Report

The U.S. just had a credit rating downgrade from Dagong china’s Credit Rating Agency. The fact that the U.S. Dollar is so fragile was listed as a point of concern. The also echoed the statements of moodys saying tax cuts will put more pressure on debt obligations.

Video Source

