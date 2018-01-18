Supercharge Your Savings With This Simple Strategy By Owen Sullivan – Laissez Faire Books – LFB.org

As I mentioned in yesterday’s e-letter, a simple budget is a powerful tool that can help you build savings, get out of debt and meet your long-term financial goals.

And it shouldn’t take up too much of your time — no more than about half an hour every month.

Today, I’m going to give you a three-step guide to creating your own budget and supercharging your savings.

Step #1: Income Snapshot

To start, you’ll need to figure out your after-tax income.

If you get a regular paycheck, you might be able to pull this figure straight from your payslip. If you have automatic deductions for a 401(k), savings and health and life insurance, you should add those back into the total figure.

This will give you a more accurate picture of your savings and expenditures.

If you’re self-employed, you’ll need to manually subtract taxes and business expenses to get this figure.

Step #2: Divide up Your Spending

Now that we know exactly how much money we have to work with, it’s time to create a plan.

First, divide all your spending into three categories:

Necessities: Obligations you have to pay every month — bills, mortgage, groceries, health insurance and repaying debt.

Luxuries: This covers all forms of entertainment, from vacations to family nights out to a cold beer after work on Friday. Don’t worry, the purpose of our budget isn’t to take away life’s little luxuries. It’s simply to help identify overspending, take the stress out of spending and make sure you have the resources to enjoy those luxuries for many years to come.

Investments: Any steps you take to secure your financial future — savings, 401(k), investment funds and buying precious metals.

Step #3: Create Your Budget Plan

Once you can see exactly how much you’re spending — and on what — it’s time to create your plan.

In the end, how you choose to spend your money is up to you. But the plan we’re going to give you is a sustainable strategy that encourages investing in your future without sacrificing luxury.

50% Necessities: You should be spending about 50% of your after-tax income on your necessities (bills, mortgage/rent, food, health insurance and repaying debt).

If you find yourself spending much more than 50% on your necessities, I’m afraid you’re living beyond your means and deliberate action will need to be taken.

The word “necessities” seems to imply that these costs are fixed, but that’s far from the truth.

Are there more affordable internet or phone packages available to you? Are you overspending on groceries? How much financial breathing room would a slightly smaller home or apartment give you? Could you be spending less money on electricity and gas?

I understand that lowering your spending on necessities can involve some difficult decisions. But ultimately, it will be worth it.

