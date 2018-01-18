The Statist Roots Of The GOP’s Anti-Immigration Folly by David Stockman – Contra Corner

The false association between immigrants and crime always comes back to illegal drugs and the violence and mayhem of the Mexican cartels which bring them across the borders and the US based syndicates and gangs which distribute them throughout the land.

Yet that brutal underworld of crime is not a product of undocumented aliens roaming the streets. Instead, it is the handiwork of the Nanny State’s badges and officialdom—–waging a destructive, relentless and futile war against the distribution and sale of products which have a $100 billionannual retail value, at minimum.

In fact, however, the farm and lab value of the four principal illegal drugs—-marijuana, cocaine, heroin and meth—-does not constitute much more than a few billion dollars out of the $100 billion. All the rest stems from the high cost of shielding the distribution network from law enforcement, including product lost to interdiction and seizure and the massive corruption that is endemic to the business.

For example, $2 million worth of cocaine coming out of Columbia is estimated to be worth $30 million when it leaves the major transit points in Mexico. However, by the time it reaches the streets of the US east coast it is worth upwards of $100 million.

Stated differently, most of that drastic 50X inflation of the cost chain occurs inside the US borders. This means, in turn, that the criminal underground is flush with the economic resources needed to protect the trade from badges and thieves alike, and to generate the astounding profits that attract talented kingpins and middlemen to a life of crime and violence (or early death).

Indeed, the only thing the so-called “war on drugs” actually accomplishes is to moderately reduce the volumes that make it all the way through the supply chain, thereby driving up prices and providing funding for ever more elaborate methods of outlawry and evasion.

For instance, in its budget presentation last year, the DEA crowed that it had deprived drug distribution organizations of $25 billion in revenue during the most recent year by seizing, burning and destroying crops and processed cargos.

So what!

The very interdiction and seizure efforts that led to this estimate also increased the product scarcity, thereby driving its street prices far, far higher than would pertain in a Phillip Morris supplied vending machine on the free market. So doing, law enforcement essentially compensated the drug underground for product, weapons, and expense lost to, well, law enforcement.

Sharing is caring!