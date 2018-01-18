Round Out Your Long Term Food Storage After Basic Goods Are Laid In by Ken Jorgustin – Modern Survival Blog

“Once you have the basic dry goods laid in, how should you approach the rest: meats, vegetables, vitamins, i.e. the things that help round out the diet.” ?

That’s an excellent question and one that should inspire some good comments!

For long term preparedness there is often focus on dry goods and foods that are specifically processed for long shelf life (rice & beans, freeze dried, #10 cans of ‘xyz’, etc..). That’s all good! (and important).

But what about rounding one’s food storage (for the long term) but with other items that will complement the diet?

Who wants to eat just rice and beans when you’re in SHTF mode and digging into your long term inventory?

Common Dry Goods for Long Term Storage include:

– Rice

– Dry Beans

– Wheat berries & flour

– Pasta

– Sugar

– Oats

– Salt

– Dry Milk

– Freeze Dried Meats & Veggies

Common Canned Meats for Long Term Food Storage include:

– Canned Chicken Breast (Kirkland Chicken Breast)

– Canned Beef (Keystone Ground Beef)

– SPAM (Related: “SPAM! For Food Storage”)

– Canned Ham (Hormel Smoked Ham)

– Canned Pork (Swanson Pulled Pork)

– Canned Tuna (Bumble Bee Solid White Tuna)

– Canned Salmon (Wild Pink Salmon)

Do it yourself Home Canning is popular among the preparedness minded! The sky’s the limit as to what you might can at home yourself.

ADDITIONAL COMPLEMENTS FOR LONG TERM STORAGE

Any other complements? I have a variety of articles here on MSB that touch on this.

However lets approach it anew. What are some of the additional complementary items to include in one’s overall “long term” food storage inventory?

