Rick Rule–Finally a Gold-Backed Crypto Currency! Video – Financial Survival Network

Rick Rule joined us today and had some huge news. The wizards of Sprott have been working overtime to bring us a gold-backed/convertible crypto currency. Imagine taking your token and exchanging it for gold! The physical gold will be stored by the Royal Mint of Canada. As Rick likes to say, “Imagine your gold being protected by NATO.” There’s going to be a tremendous add-on market for ancillary services once the currency is widely excepted and distributed. And perhaps the reason for precious metal ETF’s will diminish or even disappear. And to think it’s all going to start within a week to 10 days. Now that’s change you can believe in!

Video Source

