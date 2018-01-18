THE REAL TRUTH ABOUT PALESTINE AND ISRAEL by Jeff Brown – China Rising

In 44 Days Backpacking in China- The Middle Kingdom in the 21st Century with the United States Europe and the Fate of the World in Its Looking Glass (https://ganxy.com/i/88276/jeff-j-brown/44-days-backpacking-in-china-the-middle-kingdom-in-the-21st-century-with-the-united-states-europe-and-the-fate-of-the-world-in-its-looking-glass), I wrote that the greatest chance for world- and nuclear war falls on Israel. As we watch the horrific genocide of the Palestinian people, it is important to really understand the truthful, non-propaganda, non-fake news of why and how it is.

The following four-part documentary by Al-Jazeera is must watching for any concerned world citizen. Part Five is not essential, but is an excellent discussion and debate by knowledgeable people about Al-Nakba. The whole project totally changed my outlook on the situation there, so take the challenge. It is 3-4 hours of gripping cinema that you will never forget.

