One of the biggest financial mistakes anyone can avoid by Simon Black – Sovereign Man

I’ve been thinking a lot about death lately…

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

A very good friend of mine, who is also an executive at the agricultural company I founded here in Chile, was in a terrible accident with his family.

We’re very fortunate today because it looks like everybody is out of the danger zone.

There were some intense moments as this played out. And it led to the inevitable discussion with next of kin.

I realized these people were still in shock as they had to start thinking about what’s next.

And it was at that moment that I realized they were totally unprepared for what was going to happen.

This year, we’ve been talking a lot about avoidable mistakes. I’ve been writing about this so much because I’ve been thinking about it so much, mostly because of this unfortunate event.

It’s difficult to even think about it. But we’re all going to die. There’s no escaping it.

So it makes sense to be prepared. But in reality, most people just aren’t.

Whether it’s because we don’t want to think about it, or we just prioritize other things, most people don’t have any plans for what happens if (or really, when) they die.

But if we don’t take care of this now, when the moment actually comes, the consequences for the loved ones you leave behind are severe.

You’re talking about potentially losing enormous sums of money and causing your loved ones lots of pain and hardships.

Maybe you have a multi-million dollar baseball card collection stuffed in a safety-deposit box (or gold coins)… And if nobody knows they exist, they’ll disappear when you’re gone.

You also have to worry about the state, which can feast itself on your assets.

They will chase you into your death to tax you even then. You are no longer on this earth, but the government will still tax you.

Sharing is caring!