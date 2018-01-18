Obama FBI/DOJ/FISA Abuse Report Goes To Full House Of Representatives After Democrats Try To Block Access From Fellow Lawmakers By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

– What Are Democrats So Scared Of?

The House Intelligence Committee took two votes, one was to release the highly publicized testimony from Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson, and it appears the measure passed unanimously. The other passed strictly along party lines, with Democratic committee members attempting to block the release of a brief report which summarizes the Obama era FBI/DOJ FISA abuses, which reportedly also includes the answer as to whether the FBI and/or the DOJ used the discredited, and unverified, Steele dossier to obtain FISA warrant to surveil the Trump campaign team members.

The vote wasn’t even to to release the summary to the public because it contains classified information, the Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee were attempting to block the rest of the 435 members of Congress from being allowed to see whether the FBI and DOJ, under Obama, had abused their positions in order to spy on an opposing party’s presidential candidate and president-elect.

WHY THIS IS SO IMPORTANT

The bottom line answer to this is that Democrats on the committee attempted to prevent the rest of the House of Representatives from seeing the proof that the Obama administration violated keys aspects of the law, abused the system, and did so with impunity, until now.

To get the full context of how brutal the battle to get information to the public has been, we go back for a brief recap, starting in March 2017, when House Intelligence Committee chairman David Nunes made headlines by exposing to reporters that the Intelligence community, under Obama had “incidentally” collected information, via surveillance on Trump transition team members after the election.

After left-wing activists filed ethics complaints against Nunes, he temporarily handed over the reigns of the Russia investigation to Representative Mike Conaway, with assistance from Representatives Trey Gowdy and Tom Rooney, until the Ethics Committee determined he did not violate any ethics rules.

That was the long story short, feel free to follow the links for the detailed versions.

In December 2017, after the ethics committee cleared Nunes, he announced that as the investigation had progressed they had uncovered evidence of “abuse” on the part of the intelligence community during the Obama presidency.

“I believe there’s evidence that abuses have occurred,” Nunes said in his first interview since the House Ethics Committee dismissed allegations he had wrongly released classified information as part of the panel’s Russia investigation. “We have had an ongoing investigation into DOJ [Department of Justice] and FBI since mid-summer for both FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court] abuse and other matters that we can’t get into too much. But it is very concerning.”

Nune’s stated at the time “I hate to use the word corrupt, but they become so dirty that, who is watching the watchmen? Who is investigating these people? There is no one.”

Now, evidence that Democrats and Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee have had for over a week, can be seen by the full House of Representatives, via a secure room since information within the brief report is still classified. They will know, but as of now, the public will not…. unless of course Gateway Pundit is right in saying “let the leaking begin.”

Co-founder of the Federalist, Sean Davis states, via Twitter “Schiff and the rest of the House Intel Democrats saw the DOJ/FBI/FISA docs on the dossier over a week ago. The lack of any leaks plus their votes today to block release of that info suggest the documents are catastrophically bad for Dems.”

Note– A fair amount of snark there as it was Schiff that is believed to have leaked information from the classified testimony of Donald Trump Jr., during the testimony, to CNN, that Wikileaks had provided him with an encryption code to a release before they had released it to the public, only to later have to correct their report, showing the email sent to Don Jr. had been sent by someone else, after Wikileaks had already released the information in question to the public, therefore negating the entire implication that there was some type of collusion between Don Jr. and Wikileaks.

That particular screw up by CNN, and others, made President Trump’s Fake News Awards of 2017 list, ranking as number 3.

The implication by Davis is clear, had the information contained in the report vindicated Democrats or the Obama administration, Schiff or his Democratic cohorts would have been leaking like a faucet, but since not a peep has been leaked to the mainstream media in over a week about the report, it is damaging to Democrats and the intelligence community from the Obama era.

The fact that Democrats fought so hard to prevent even the full House of Representatives from seeing this report, gives more credence to three sources, two congressional members, one person in the DOJ, that told Sean Hannity, “100 percent the dossier was used at least in part, one person said was significantly a part of getting the FISA warrant.” Sara Carter from Circa had also received confirmation from a variety of sources that “the dossier was absolutely used as part of the FBI’s ability to gain a warrant to basically spy on members of the Trump campaign.”

Sharing is caring!