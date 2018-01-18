Why Many States Fall Short on Emergency Preparedness by Kathy Ulman – My Patriot Supply

Ask any prepper about the best ways of getting ready for a natural or manmade disaster is to make sure the correct level of research and planning is completed before disaster strikes. The states of the U.S. who are struggling to be prepared for the worst possible scenario such as the earthquake and tsunami striking Japan in 2011 leaving tens of thousands of people dead and millions starving in isolated regions of the nation. Experts at Oregon State University warn a major earthquake such as that which struck Japan in 2011 has a one-in-three chance of striking the U.S. In general, the majority of states are judged on their plans in case of a major disaster and the requirements for their emergency response staff who will bear the brunt of the responsibility during an emergency situation.

Infrastructure issues

The infrastructure of the U.S. is an aspect of the states least prepared for emergency situations which need particular investment at state and local level. One of the least prepared states for an emergency situation in North Dakota which has been at the struggling with its infrastructure for many years and received a score of 10 out of 100 for the quality of roads. A major earthquake situation could damage roads and leave an individual state struggling to get the emergency services to and from badly affected areas without leaving some waiting for hours, days, or weeks to be reached by those carrying vital supplies.

A lack of emergency responders

One of the most important problems many states have so far failed to address over the course of the planning stages of any emergency response situation is the number of firefighters available to any community who will respond to the majority of situations. IN states such as South and North Carolina the number of firefighters has stalled at just four per 1,000 firefighters.

Planning through resistant agencies

Many states fall short on their emergency planning as there is a general lethargy found across the majority of agencies as many individuals simply do not wish to address issues such as emergency situations which could negatively affect their lives. Some agencies are also resistant to taking on different roles which could be important to the development of an effective emergency preparedness plan. Another issue facing the world is the issue of resources which are often used up and taken from everyday areas which provide a bigger splash among the public that an increase in road quality and the employment of more first responders.

Continuing the process of planning

One area many states fail to realize to be important is the need for a continuous process of planning which helps develop an effective plan which needs to be continuously updated and improved upon. Many agencies within a state do not wish to give up the time or resources in order to develop a dedicated plan which evolves as the threats are identified in different regions of a specific state.

Preparedness is a major part of the success of the development of an emergency response plan at either individual person or state level. In general, the majority of states outside California, New York, and other major states where the decision to continue the planning of an emergency preparedness program becomes all-important towards the creation of a successful emergency plan for the future. Whether working to develop an emergency preparedness plan for a family or a state a continual evaluation of the hazards facing a region is of great importance.

